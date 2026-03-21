PM Modi speaks to Iran President, flags threats to maritime security, supply chains amid West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the urgency of protecting global shipping routes and critical infrastructure during a phone call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, as tensions in West Asia continue to raise concerns over regional stability and supply chains.

The conversation, their second since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty impacting energy flows and maritime trade corridors. Modi conveyed greetings on the occasions of Eid and Nowruz, while also using the exchange to press India’s concerns over security and economic disruptions.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.” “Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains,” the post said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that uninterrupted maritime movement remains vital for global commerce. “Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure,” he said, reflecting India’s strategic stakes in key sea routes linked to energy imports and trade.