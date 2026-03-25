FCRA amendment bill introduced in LS; govt asserts action against religious conversion

NEW DELHI: A bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.

Introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.

Countering the opposition's charges that the bill is "dangerous", Rai asserted that it is "indeed dangerous" for those who engage in forced religious conversion using foreign contributions, as well as to individuals who abuse foreign funding for personal gain.

"The Modi government will not tolerate any misutilisation of foreign funding and will take strong action against such elements," he said.