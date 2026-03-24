Lok Sabha passes transgender rights amendment bill; opposition flags exclusion of sexual orientations

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to amend a law on protection and rights of transgender persons, even as opposition members raised concerns that the proposed legislation excludes social orientations from the ambit of the statute.

Responding to the debate on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the proposed legislation aims to provide protection to only those who face boycott due to biological issues.

He asserted that the amendment will ensure that transgender persons continue to get legal recognition and protection.

Kumar said while the 2019 law had a provision for a maximum of two years of imprisonment, the amendment bill provides for a maximum of 14 years in jail with a penalty.

Before the passage of the bill, the House also rejected amendments moved by opposition members by a voice vote.