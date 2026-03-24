'Brazen attack on constitutional rights of transgender people': Rahul slams Centre on bill

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the government's Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 is a "brazen attack" on the constitutional rights and identity of transgender people, and asserted that his party is strongly opposing the proposed legislation.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha termed the bill "regressive" and alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is violating the Constitution and destroying India's rich history of honouring transgender communities in pursuit of its narrow ideas.

"The BJP government's Transgender Persons Amendment Bill is a brazen attack on the Constitutional rights and identity of transgender people. This regressive bill strips transgender people of their ability to self identify, violating a Supreme Court judgment; wipes out the diverse cultural identities of communities across India, forces trans people to undergo dehumanising examinations by a medical board, and introduces criminal penalties and surveillance without safeguards," he said.

The BJP government has not consulted the trans community and brought a bill which stigmatises rather than protects them, Gandhi claimed.

"The Constitution protects every Indian's right to life, liberty, identity and dignity. This BJP government is violating our Constitution and destroying India's rich history of honouring transgender communities in pursuit of its narrow ideas. The Congress party unequivocally opposes this bill," he said.