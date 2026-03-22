Opposition MPs, activists seek rollback of transgender bill, say law could dilute rights

NCP(SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande, speaking to PTI, said there is a clear demand to withdraw the Bill. "If the government is not willing to withdraw it, then it should be referred to the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment for reconsideration," he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the Bill should be sent to a parliamentary standing committee and emphasised that individuals must be respected as they are, calling it the duty of the state and government.

Dikshit also emphasised the need to recognise individuals first as human beings. "In our society, identity is often attacked repeatedly. The state and institutions must first treat every person as a human being, and then as a citizen," he said.

"The duty of the state and Parliament is to respect individuals as they are -- their identity, their choices and their sense of self -- and stand by them with dignity," he added.

Manoj Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, said: "This is a case of constitutional morality versus majoritarianism. The government cannot rely only on numbers. It must be guided by constitutional values."

"There is a need for a collective strategy inside Parliament, reaching across party lines to build consensus and challenge such measures," Jha said.

"We need to come together, both inside and outside Parliament, and build a coordinated strategy to oppose such measures," he added.

CPI(M) leader John Brittas raised concerns over the proposed amendments, saying they go against the principle of self-identification. "It restricts access to legal identity and raises serious questions about self-determination," he said.

"At a time when legislation should be progressive, we are witnessing a regressive shift that could push the community backwards," Brittas added.

He questioned the authority to determine identity. "Who is to decide a person's identity? The state cannot impose identity on individuals," he said.

Referring to global practices, Brittas said, "Several countries such as Denmark, Malta and Ireland have moved towards self-identification. India should be moving forward, not backwards."

Highlighting ground realities, he added, "Even today, many people are hesitant to openly identify themselves. Adding more layers of scrutiny will only make it more difficult."

"This is the time to protect diversity and uphold dignity. We must stand together to ensure that the rights of the community are not diluted," Brittas said.