'I know how to deal with such people': CJI slams petitioner over call to his brother about case

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday took strong exception to the conduct of litigants whose father called the CJI’s brother to question an order passed by the top court. The CJI referred to the incident during a hearing on a medical admission case.

"He dares to call my brother and asks him how the Chief Justice of India has passed this order. Will he dictate terms to me? You must verify this -- and as counsel, you should first withdraw," the CJI said, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The judge then issued a stern warning, saying, "Even if he hides outside India, I know how to deal with such people. Never ever attempt this again. I have dealt with such elements for the last 23 years."

The bench, comprising CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a petition seeking benefits under the Buddhist minority quota for admission to a postgraduate course at a Buddhist minority institution in Meerut, recognised by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI).

Siblings Nikhil Kumar Punia and Ekta Punia had approached the top court, claiming eligibility for minority benefits after converting to Buddhism, despite having previously appeared as general category candidates.

The bench, however, took a critical view of the case, terming it a misuse of the system. "This is a new kind of fraud. Don't make us say more," the CJI had said.

He questioned how candidates from the Punia Jat community, traditionally classified under the general category, could obtain minority certificates after multiple prior attempts as non-minority applicants.

The bench dismissed the plea, underscoring its broader implications.

"You want to snatch the rights of minorities. You belong to one of the most prosperous communities -- be proud of your merit," the CJI had said.

The bench also questioned administrative accountability, asking how such certificates were issued: "How did the sub-divisional officer of Hisar grant these certificates?"

The top court, however, directed the Chief Secretary of Haryana to provide the guidelines for issuing minority certificates.

The court also questioned whether it was permissible for upper-class candidates -- especially those above the EWS threshold who had previously declared themselves as ‘general’ -- to be granted Buddhist minority status for admission purposes.