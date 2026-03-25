National Transgender council members Kalki Subramaniam, Rituparna Neog resign after Rights Amendment Bill passes

Two members of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) have resigned in protest following the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, saying the law undermines fundamental rights to self-identification and dignity.

Kalki Subramaniam, Southern region representative of the council, and Rituparna Neog, Northeast region representative, submitted their resignations to the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, citing lack of consultation with community representatives and the exclusionary nature of the Bill.

In her resignation letter, Kalki wrote that she “cannot continue to hold a seat at a table where our collective voice has been silenced on a matter of such existential importance.” She said she had engaged in extensive dialogue with transgender and intersex communities across Southern India and the country, and found overwhelming consensus that the Bill is regressive.

Kalki has also announced plans to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, alongside others, challenging the amendments.