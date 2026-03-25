'Taking all sections along': Centre defends Transgender Persons Amendment Bill

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Wednesday passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation a day after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha, triggering protests from Opposition members.

The amendment to the 2019 law seeks to exclude different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities from its ambit, while introducing graded punishments based on the severity of harm inflicted on transgender persons.

The Bill was passed in the Upper House by voice vote, with all Opposition amendments rejected and demands for scrutiny by a select committee turned down.

Replying to the debate, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar defended the legislation, calling it an attempt to take along all segments of society.

He said the amendment focuses on protecting those who face discrimination due to biological factors.

“The Bill aims to ensure that transgender persons continue to receive legal recognition and protection,” Kumar said.

“We are committed to safeguarding those affected due to biological reasons and integrating them into mainstream society so that they do not live in isolation or distress.”