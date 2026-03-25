No fuel shortage, say oil firms; urge public to avoid panic buying

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil companies on Wednesday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country, urging citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media or resort to panic buying.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, said "there is no shortage of petrol or diesel", adding that its outlets are "well-stocked and fully operational".

It cautioned that rumours "can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns" and urged citizens to "avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information".

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) termed reports of fuel shortages in certain areas "completely unfounded", asserting that "there is no shortage of fuel across the nation".

The company said India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel and has "adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF", with supply chains operating "smoothly without any disruption".

It added that it remains "fully operational and committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply".