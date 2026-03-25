PDP chief calls for reviewing life sentence awarded to separatist Asiya Andrabi

SRINAGAR: Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called for reviewing the life sentence of separatist Asiya Andrabi and reducing it to the earlier provision of 14 years.

"This life imprisonment till the person is alive should be abolished in the whole country. It should be 14 years like it used to be before," Mufti told reporters here.

A special NIA court on Tuesday sentenced hardline separatist Aasiya Andrabi to life imprisonment for conspiring to wage war against India, observing that any leniency for the Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief would only "infuse fresh vigour" into her efforts to secede Kashmir.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also called for reconsidering the life term sentence given to Andrabi on humanitarian grounds.