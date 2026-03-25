Satellite imagery reveals lapses in Jharkhand’s anti-opium crackdown; NCB calls for swift action

RANCHI: Despite sustained anti-opium campaigns in Jharkhand over the past several years, traffickers have managed to protect illicit poppy cultivation in multiple districts.

Recent satellite imagery released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) indicates that opium crops continue to thrive and reach maturity across various parts of the state.

Concerned with the large-scale cultivation of opium, the NCB has sent a letter—along with the satellite imagery—to the Jharkhand CID.

Based on the information provided in the letter, directives have also been issued to destroy the opium crops as soon as possible.

The images sent by NCB pinpoint the specific locations where illegal opium cultivation is being done.

Directives have been issued to conduct on-the-ground verification of these locations and to destroy the crops. As per the NCB letter, the satellite images were procured through the Assistant Director based in New Delhi.

They were compiled into a ZIP file and sent to Jharkhand via e-mail.

The authorities have been instructed to identify the relevant locations based on the provided latitude and longitude coordinates and to initiate appropriate action.

“It is requested that, in the context of illicit opium poppy cultivation, the latitudes and longitudes identified in the satellite imagery being transmitted be promptly verified and that necessary action for the destruction of such crops be ensured,” stated the letter sent by NCB.