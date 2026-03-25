Satellite imagery reveals lapses in Jharkhand’s anti-opium crackdown; NCB calls for swift action

RANCHI: Despite sustained anti-opium campaigns in Jharkhand over the past several years, traffickers have managed to protect illicit poppy cultivation in multiple districts.
Recent satellite imagery released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) indicates that opium crops continue to thrive and reach maturity across various parts of the state.
Concerned with the large-scale cultivation of opium, the NCB has sent a letter—along with the satellite imagery—to the Jharkhand CID.
Based on the information provided in the letter, directives have also been issued to destroy the opium crops as soon as possible.
The images sent by NCB pinpoint the specific locations where illegal opium cultivation is being done.
Directives have been issued to conduct on-the-ground verification of these locations and to destroy the crops. As per the NCB letter, the satellite images were procured through the Assistant Director based in New Delhi.
They were compiled into a ZIP file and sent to Jharkhand via e-mail.
The authorities have been instructed to identify the relevant locations based on the provided latitude and longitude coordinates and to initiate appropriate action.
“It is requested that, in the context of illicit opium poppy cultivation, the latitudes and longitudes identified in the satellite imagery being transmitted be promptly verified and that necessary action for the destruction of such crops be ensured,” stated the letter sent by NCB.
Furthermore, a report regarding the action taken must be submitted to the Assistant Director (Narcotics), NCB (HQ), New Delhi, it stated. According to the satellite imagery, opium cultivation is still being done in several districts of Jharkhand.
The highest number of instances was reported in Chatra district, where indications of cultivation were detected at 10 distinct locations.
Additionally, opium cultivation was identified at 4 locations in Khunti, 3 in Hazaribagh and 2 each in Latehar and West Singhbhum districts.
Furthermore, indication of such activity was detected at one location each in Ranchi and Patratu as well.
These figures clearly indicate that the opium network within the state has not been completely dismantled and remains active in several regions.
Notably, the state police have consistently been conducting campaigns to curb opium cultivation across the state. But the satellite imagery indicates that the situation on the ground is not yet fully under control.
People are successfully managing to protect their crops by adopting different methods. The NCB has issued clear directives to swiftly verify the identified locations and to destroy the illegal crops.
Additionally, the authorities have been instructed to submit a comprehensive report regarding the action taken to the NCB.
Notably, for the first time in Jharkhand, drones were used in mapping opium cultivation and destroying them by the police in Khunti.
In a massive operation launched by Jharkhand police, which continued for several weeks, to destroy poppy cultivation in the district, 900 police personnel were roped in along with two companies of Paramilitary forces for area domination at the Seraikela-Khunti-Chaibasa tri-junction, which also helped police personnel in destroying the opium cultivation.
In addition to that, as many as 40 tractors were also deployed to destroy the opium cultivation in more than 180 villages in the district.
Notably, Khunti is among the worst-affected districts, where opium is grown illegally as a major crop. With support from villagers and Maoists, the opium mafia has also been cultivating opium in some other pockets of Jharkhand having Maoist influence.