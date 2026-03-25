Suspected WWII-era bomb, unearthed during excavation, defused by Army personnel in Jharkhand

JAMSHEDPUR: Personnel of the Indian Army on Wednesday successfully defused a suspected World War II-era bomb in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.
No report of any damage was reported during the entire process, he said.
"The explosive has been deactivated by Indian Army personnel," Sub-Divisional Officer (Ghatsila), Sunil Chandra, told PTI.
The 200-kg bomb, resembling a gas cylinder, was unearthed during sand excavation along the Panipada-Nagudsai stretch in Baharagora area last week.
The Army personnel, led by a colonel rank officer, and members of the bomb disposal squad from Ranchi had inspected the spot, around 90 km from Jamshedpur, on Monday, SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg had said.
The team had also conducted mapping of the spot with the help of drones.
The Jharkhand Police had earlier sought assistance from the Army to defuse the bomb.