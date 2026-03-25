Suspected WWII-era bomb, unearthed during excavation, defused by Army personnel in Jharkhand

JAMSHEDPUR: Personnel of the Indian Army on Wednesday successfully defused a suspected World War II-era bomb in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

No report of any damage was reported during the entire process, he said.

"The explosive has been deactivated by Indian Army personnel," Sub-Divisional Officer (Ghatsila), Sunil Chandra, told PTI.

The 200-kg bomb, resembling a gas cylinder, was unearthed during sand excavation along the Panipada-Nagudsai stretch in Baharagora area last week.