Switch to PNG or lose LPG: Govt’s new order mandates phase-out where pipelines exist

The move is aimed at freeing up LPG supplies from areas with pipeline connectivity and diverting them to regions lacking such infrastructure, while promoting "fuel diversification" amid global supply disruptions, including damage to liquefaction facilities in the Gulf and the continued blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

At a media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the entity authorised or holding a license to retail CNG and PNG in a geographical area (GA) will send notices to LPG users living in areas with PNG availability.

Such users are expected to switch to PNG within three months, failing which LPG supplies will be snapped, she said.

The Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026 provides a "streamlined and time-bound framework" to speed up pipeline laying and expand gas infrastructure, particularly in residential areas, to enhance last-mile connectivity and support a transition to cleaner fuels, she said.

LPG supply could be discontinued in areas where PNG is available if consumers do not switch within a stipulated period, as part of efforts to free up LPG for regions without pipeline access.

Commenting on the order, Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal in the post on X said "a crisis (has been) turned into an opportunity" through the ease of doing business reforms."

The order, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, seeks to fast-track pipeline infrastructure by easing approvals, standardising charges and ensuring time-bound permissions.

To facilitate rapid rollout, public authorities must grant right of way or permissions within prescribed timelines, failing which approvals will be deemed granted. The order also bars authorities from imposing charges beyond those specified.

In housing areas, entities controlling access must grant permissions within three working days, and last-mile PNG connectivity is to be provided within 48 hours. Applications for pipeline connectivity in such areas cannot be rejected.