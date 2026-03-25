Two suspected WWII-era bomb, unearthed during excavation, defused by Army personnel in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Indian Army personnel on Wednesday successfully defused two suspected World War II-era bombs recovered along the Subarnarekha River near Panipara–Nagudsaai under Baharagora block of Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

The recovered explosives were identified as a US-made aerial bomb marked ‘AN-M64 500 lb’. The first bomb was recovered on March 17, then again, another one was recovered from a nearby place on Monday.

The bomb was defused by a six-member Bomb Disposal Squad from the Army's 51 Engineer Regiment, based in Ranchi, which had taken control of the area after the recovery of the first bomb on March 17.

The team was led by Lieutenant Colonel Dharmendra Singh and Captain Ayush Kumar Singh.

The team also comprised Naib Subedar Anand Swarup Singh, Havildar Kanwaldeep Singh, Havildar Dalbir Singh, Naik CAS Nautiyal, Lance Naik Manoj, and Sapper Pankaj.