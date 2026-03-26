'Broken country' turned into 'broker country' under 'self-styled' Vishwaguru: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday took a dig at the Modi government over its "dalaal nation" reference to Pakistan's reported mediation in the West Asia conflict, saying "the self-styled Vishwaguru's" diplomacy and narrative failures have turned a "broken country into a broker country".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the dapper and long-experienced External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is doing his best to cover up India's "extreme embarrassment" and the setback to its regional diplomacy from Pakistan's emergence as a mediator and facilitator of talks to end the current war in West Asia.

"It is truly atrocious that Pakistan is being considered fit for the role.

This is a country whose state has orchestrated terrorism in India and other countries for over four decades; given sanctuary to Osama bin Laden and other dreaded global terrorists for decades and egregiously broken nuclear non-proliferation laws to help other countries go nuclear.

"The role of the AQ Khan network has been well documented and publicly acknowledged by the then President Musharraf himself.

Mercilessly bombed hospitals and civilian facilities in Afghanistan and waged war against its own citizens and religious minorities in different provinces, including Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other provinces," Ramesh said on X.