Defence Ministry puts out framework to weed out Chinese parts in drones

NEW DELHI: Amid persistent concerns over Chinese-origin components in military drones, the defence ministry on Thursday unveiled a draft drone security framework mandating stringent testing and “secure-by-design” systems.

Prepared by the Army Design Bureau (ADB), the framework has sought feedback by April 8, after which the final version will be incorporated into the upcoming Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026.

The New Indian Express had reported last week that the framework was set for imminent release and that parallel stringent checks were already underway to weed out vulnerable components.

Concerns over Chinese components in UAVs deployed by the military are not new. In 2024, an Army UAV operating near the northern borders was reportedly hijacked by Pakistan, with the vulnerability traced to a Chinese-made autopilot system used for navigation.

The framework to purge foreign parts applies to all “low, slow and small” drones, including nano, micro and small UAVs and lays down a comprehensive mechanism for testing security vulnerabilities across their lifecycle.