ECI seizes over Rs 400 crore worth of illicit inducements in poll-bound States

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its crackdown on electoral malpractices, seizing illicit inducements worth Rs 408.82 crore across poll-bound States.

The enforcement drive also spans across six more states, where by-elections are being held.

According to official data, the seizures include Rs 17.44 crore in cash, liquor valued at Rs 37.68 crore, amounting to nearly 16.3 lakh litres and narcotics worth Rs 167.38 crore.

Additionally, precious metals valued at Rs 23 crore and other freebies exceeding Rs 163.30 crore have been confiscated.

The Commission attributed the successes of the operation to a coordinated effort involving multiple enforcement agencies across States and Union Territories.

The actions were carried out following the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26, with data recorded up to March 25.