Indian national among two killed in Abu Dhabi as missile debris falls amid repeated Iranian attacks

At least two people, including an Indian national, were killed and three others injured on Thursday after debris from an intercepted missile fell on a street in Abu Dhabi, authorities said, as the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence continued to respond to sustained aerial threats from Iran.

The death toll of Indian nationals in the ongoing West Asia conflict has now risen to at least seven.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the incident occurred following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems over Sweihan Street. The falling debris led to the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and injuries to three others, an Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationals, with conditions ranging from serious to moderate.

The incident also caused damage to several vehicles, officials said, adding that further updates would be issued as the situation develops. Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources and refrain from spreading unverified information.