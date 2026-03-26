Indian national among two killed in Abu Dhabi as missile debris falls amid repeated Iranian attacks

At least two people, including an Indian national, were killed and three others injured on Thursday after debris from an intercepted missile fell on a street in Abu Dhabi, authorities said, as the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence continued to respond to sustained aerial threats from Iran.
The death toll of Indian nationals in the ongoing West Asia conflict has now risen to at least seven.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the incident occurred following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems over Sweihan Street. The falling debris led to the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and injuries to three others, an Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationals, with conditions ranging from serious to moderate.
The incident also caused damage to several vehicles, officials said, adding that further updates would be issued as the situation develops. Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources and refrain from spreading unverified information.
The latest fatalities have pushed the overall death toll in the UAE to 11 since the escalation of hostilities, according to local media reports. Among those killed earlier were three members of the armed forces, while six civilians , ncluding nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Palestine, had also lost their lives, the defence ministry said.
A day earlier, the ministry disclosed the scale of the ongoing attacks, stating that since the onset of what it described as “blatant Iranian aggression”, UAE air defences had intercepted 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
A total of 166 people had been injured till Wednesday, with casualties reported among nationals from several countries, including the UAE, India, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others. Injuries ranged from minor to severe, highlighting the widespread impact of the attacks.
The ministry reiterated that it remains fully prepared to counter any threats and will take all necessary measures to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.
In Uttar Pradesh, the family of the 26-year-old Indian man killed in a suspected missile strike in Riyadh, has sought compensation and government assistance.
Ravi Gopal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, died in the incident earlier this week. His mortal remains were brought back to his native Baghain village on Wednesday with assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs and local authorities.
Gopal, who had been working as a driver in a plastic factory in the Saudi capital for the past year, was cremated later that evening. Large numbers of villagers gathered to pay their last respects.
He is survived by his wife, parents and a four-year-old son. His wife, Ritu, has been left inconsolable, family members said.
Gopal’s elder brother, Manmohan Dayal, told news agency PTI that the family is in urgent need of financial support and has requested a government job for the deceased’s widow to sustain their livelihood.
Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya has assured the family that steps would be taken to address their demands. Mahmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate B K Singh said the administration is examining the request.
“We are looking into the matter. The district administration is assisting the family with legal procedures as they await a response to their request for financial aid and government assistance,” Singh said.
Officials added that the administration remains in close contact with the bereaved family and is extending all possible support.
(With inputs from PTI)