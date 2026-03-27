Central Trade Unions ask workers to observe April 1 as 'Black Day' to protest against Labour Codes

NEW DELHI: The platform leading Central Trade Unions and federations/ associations have given a call to observe April 1 as `Black Day’ at all workplaces in the country to protest against the four Labour Codes introduced by the Centre.

As the Union government plans to notify the Central rules to implement them on April 2, the protest call is given a day before it.

A joint statement released to the media said, “The trade unions have consistently opposed and demanded scrapping of these anti-workers, pro-employer labour codes brought in the name of ‘labour reform’ to facilitate 'Ease of doing business'."

"The Central Government is reluctant to withdraw Labour Codes or call a meaningful meeting with Central Trade Unions regarding the issue, even after the historic February 12 General Strike held to protest against it," the statement pointed out.

The Unions said the strike would be observed in different formats as per the decision of the state units jointly and independently. The members will observe the protest with black badges, bands on arms/forehead at workplaces.

They will also protest with slogans during lunch hour, undertake dharnas and processions wherever possible, and launch cycle/ motorcycle jathas.

The statement charged, “The labour codes are bringing in draconian changes, making unionisation more stringent and registration difficult, while making deregistration and derecognition easy. The codes also pave the way for decriminalisation of violations by employers while criminalising trade union activities by increased punishments on unions and leaders."

It also pointed out that the limit of working hours was open-ended, paving the way for stretching it to any extent by the employers and government.

The All India Trade Union Congress, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Self-employed Women’s Association, Trade Union Coordination Centre, Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress are among those joining hands.