Defence ministry clears major buys with more S-400s, medium transport aircraft and strike drones

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry has cleared a massive Rs 2.38 lakh crore capital acquisition package, giving the go-ahead for 60 medium transport aircraft, five additional S-400 long-range air defence system squadrons and four squadrons of remotely piloted strike aircraft (RPSA) for the Indian Air Force, along with artillery, ammunition and networked systems for the Army.
The approvals were accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which met on Friday and granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the first step in the procurement process. Timelines for induction will vary on a case to case basis.
The acquisition of, pegged at around Rs 1 lakh crore, is the single-largest component and will kickstart a long-delayed effort to replace the ageing Soviet-origin AN-32 fleet. Sources said the programme will be pursued under the ‘Buy and Make’ route, with 12 aircraft to be procured in flyaway condition and the remaining 48 manufactured in India in partnership with the domestic industry.
Five additional squadrons of the Russian-origin S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, estimated to cost around Rs 50,000 crore, have also been cleared. During Operation Sindoor, the same system had proved its effectiveness and carried out the longest-range ground-to-air kill in military history, taking down a PAF SAAB 2000 Erieye.
The IAF will also get four squadrons of remotely piloted strike aircraft (RPSA) through the indigenous route, with each squadron expected to comprise around 8-10 armed unmanned aerial systems. Sources explained that the programme, estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore, will provide long-endurance surveillance and precision strike capability against high-value targets without putting pilots at risk.
Furthermore, the ministry cleared the overhaul of Su-30 MK-I aero engines to extend the service life of the fighter fleet and sustain operational availability.
For the Army, approval has been accorded for 300 Dhanush artillery guns worth around Rs 2,500 crore, which will take the total inventory to 444. The indigenously developed 155mm/45-calibre towed gun, based on the Bofors design, has a strike range of up to 38 km and features upgraded fire control and all-weather operational capability.
Air Defence Tracked Systems integrated with AkashTeer, which proved effective during hostilities with Pakistan last year, along with armoured piercing tank ammo, high-capacity radio relay systems and runway-independent drones were also approved during the meeting.