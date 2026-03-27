Defence ministry clears major buys with more S-400s, medium transport aircraft and strike drones

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry has cleared a massive Rs 2.38 lakh crore capital acquisition package, giving the go-ahead for 60 medium transport aircraft, five additional S-400 long-range air defence system squadrons and four squadrons of remotely piloted strike aircraft (RPSA) for the Indian Air Force, along with artillery, ammunition and networked systems for the Army.

The approvals were accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which met on Friday and granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), the first step in the procurement process. Timelines for induction will vary on a case to case basis.

The acquisition of 60 medium transport aircraft for the IAF , pegged at around Rs 1 lakh crore, is the single-largest component and will kickstart a long-delayed effort to replace the ageing Soviet-origin AN-32 fleet. Sources said the programme will be pursued under the ‘Buy and Make’ route, with 12 aircraft to be procured in flyaway condition and the remaining 48 manufactured in India in partnership with the domestic industry.

Five additional squadrons of the Russian-origin S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, estimated to cost around Rs 50,000 crore, have also been cleared. During Operation Sindoor, the same system had proved its effectiveness and carried out the longest-range ground-to-air kill in military history, taking down a PAF SAAB 2000 Erieye.