IAF's medium transport fleet revamp gets Defence Procurement Board nod

NEW DELHI: The Defence Procurement Board (DPB) has cleared the acquisition of 60 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), setting in motion a long-pending plan to renew its tactical airlift fleet and move away from ageing Soviet-origin platforms.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the DPB, chaired by Defence Secretary RK Singh, met on Monday and cleared the proposal. The board vets capital acquisition cases before they move to the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), following which the process moves to tendering, trials, negotiations and contract award.

The programme, estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore, will be pursued under the ‘Buy and Make’ route, with 12 aircraft to be acquired in flyaway condition and the remaining 48 to be manufactured in India in partnership with domestic industry, sources said.

The requirement centres on replacing the Antonov An-32 fleet, inducted in the mid-1980s and now constrained by maintenance demands and shrinking spares. The new aircraft are also expected to take on some roles of the ageing Il-76. They will bridge the gap between light transports and heavy-lift assets, while helping streamline the IAF’s airlift fleet.

The aircraft being sought must be capable of operating in high-altitude environments and from short, semi-prepared or unpaved surfaces, including Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh and the Northeast. These conditions impose performance limitations that few aircraft can consistently meet, particularly when carrying meaningful payloads.

During the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, transport aircraft were central to sustaining troop deployments and moving equipment into high-altitude sectors at speed. The experience reinforced a long-held assessment within the IAF that airlift is a core operational capability, particularly along contested borders where terrain restricts surface movement.