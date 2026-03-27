EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anita Anand discuss West Asia conflict on G7 sidelines

PARIS: The West Asia crisis and its consequences figured prominently during a conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the margins of a G7 meeting in France.

Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

On its sidelines, he met Anand, and the two followed up "on the partnership our Prime Ministers advanced during our visit to India earlier this year," the Canadian Foreign Minister said in an X post.

They also discussed "trade, the situation in the Middle East, and key areas where we can deepen cooperation, including critical minerals, agriculture, and education," she said.