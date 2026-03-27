India shores up air defence and maritime surveillance deals worth Rs 858 crore

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday moved to strengthen both its air defence grid and maritime surveillance, with the defence ministry inking contracts worth Rs 858 crore for the Tunguska air defence system and sustainment of the Navy’s P-8I reconnaissance fleet.

Sources said the Rs 445 crore deal with Russia’s Rosoboronexport is for the procurement of spares and support packages for the Indian Army’s Tunguska short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems.

The move is aimed at sustaining and sharpening the operational readiness of these hybrid gun-missile platforms, which form a critical layer in India’s multi-tiered air defence architecture.

Mounted on a tracked platform, the Tunguska integrates twin 30 mm guns with surface-to-air missiles, enabling it to engage a wide range of aerial threats such as low-flying aircraft, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles.

It is meant for mobile battlefield air defence and can operate both independently and within a networked grid, providing close-range protection to mechanised formations.