India shores up air defence and maritime surveillance deals worth Rs 858 crore

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday moved to strengthen both its air defence grid and maritime surveillance, with the defence ministry inking contracts worth Rs 858 crore for the Tunguska air defence system and sustainment of the Navy’s P-8I reconnaissance fleet.
Sources said the Rs 445 crore deal with Russia’s Rosoboronexport is for the procurement of spares and support packages for the Indian Army’s Tunguska short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems.
The move is aimed at sustaining and sharpening the operational readiness of these hybrid gun-missile platforms, which form a critical layer in India’s multi-tiered air defence architecture.
Mounted on a tracked platform, the Tunguska integrates twin 30 mm guns with surface-to-air missiles, enabling it to engage a wide range of aerial threats such as low-flying aircraft, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles.
It is meant for mobile battlefield air defence and can operate both independently and within a networked grid, providing close-range protection to mechanised formations.
The agreement also underscores the continuing defence relationship between India and Russia, especially in legacy systems where spares, maintenance and upgrades remain tied to original equipment manufacturers.
In parallel, the defence ministry also signed a Rs 413 crore contract with Boeing India Defence Private Ltd for depot-level inspection and maintenance of the Indian Navy’s P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.
The deal, under the Buy (Indian) category with 100 per cent indigenous content, is aimed at strengthening in-country maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.
The P-8I aircraft, equipped with advanced radar, sensors and weapon systems, is critical for tracking submarines, monitoring sea lanes and supporting naval operations.
Subsequently, depot-level maintenance within India is meant to reduce turnaround time, improve fleet availability and cut dependence on overseas facilities, aligning with the government’s self-reliance push.
The latest contract comes close on the heels of the government’s approval last month for the acquisition of six additional P-8I aircraft, a deal estimated at around Rs 28,000 crore.