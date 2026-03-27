Two arrested in Delhi for honey-trapping retired Army officer, filing false cases for money

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly running a honey-trap racket and filing false cases to extort money. The woman lives in Daryaganj and her aide Yashdev Singh Chauhan, also 44, lives in New Usmanpur.

DCP (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said the probe revealed an organised racket involving honey-trapping, followed by criminal complaints to extort money. The woman avoided direct negotiation, instead routing communication through her aide.

Police said the woman first contacted a retired Army captain on social media under the pretext of promoting his novels. After gaining his trust, she induced him to engage in financial transactions, created disputes, and filed a criminal case against him in 2021.

A chargesheet followed, but the complainant moved court. The Supreme Court quashed the FIR last February. Subsequently, on the captain’s complaint, the police registered a case for false implication in extortion case.