Maldives speedboat accident: Authorities call off search ops for motorsport icon Hari Singh

CHANDIGARH: About a week after Indian National Rally champion Hari Singh went missing following a speedboat crash near Felidhoo island, the Maldivian authorities called off the search operation last night.

59-year-old Hari Singh, a five-time national rally champion who hails from Chandigarh, went missing on March 19 after a speedboat crash near Felidhoo Island in the Maldives.

Earlier, the Indian Government had provided a Dornier maritime surveillance plane and an advanced light helicopter to assist the Maldivian forces.

Hari Singh, along with decorated sailor and former naval officer Commander Mahesh Ramachandran, remain untraceable.

Meanwhile, Hari Singh's family has decided to hold a prayer ceremony (Bhog Ceremony) in his remembrance on March 30, at Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Dasvin in Sector 8 here.

Singh is survived by his wife Simran Kaur, daughtet Azmat Kaur, a pilot and son Mivaan Singh, a private company employee.

A close family friend, associated with Singh for more than two decades, said, "The rescue and search operations were called off last night. A couple of friends who had gone to the Maldives are back now. We could not find any trace of Hari."