Despair grips Himachal village after local working in Dubai dies in drone attack

UNA: An atmosphere of mourning and despair enveloped the village of Sanoli Majra in Himachal's Una district on following the death of Jaswinder Singh, who was recently killed in a drone attack near an army cantonment area in Dubai.

Jaswinder's mortal remains are expected to arrive in his ancestral village, Sanoli Majra, on Sunday evening, according to the district administration.

Jaswinder, who is survived by his wife, a 22-year-old son, and his elderly mother, had been working as a driver in Dubai for the past fifteen years.

Locals gathered at Jaswinder's home upon receiving the tragic news.

Jaswinder reportedly fell victim to a drone attack while uploading goods near the army cantonment area in Dubai about three to four days ago.

Family members and villagers described Jaswinder Singh as a diligent man known for his simple lifestyle. His passing has deeply affected the entire community.

This tragic incident in Dubai came as a profound shock, not only to his immediate family but also to the entire village community.

Villagers mentioned that Jaswinder's death has plunged his family into a significant financial and emotional crisis.