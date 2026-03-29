PM Modi appeals to all citizens to jointly face challenges emerging due to West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: In his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Gulf countries for supporting over one crore Indians residing there amid ongoing conflicts. He urged citizens to remain united and vigilant, warning against rumours and politicisation of the crisis.

Highlighting the challenging global situation, Modi said, “This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I once again urge all my fellow citizens that we must come together as one to overcome this challenge.”

He pointed to the strategic importance of the conflict-hit region for India’s energy needs, noting that disruptions have affected petrol and diesel supplies worldwide.

The Prime Minister criticised attempts to politicise the crisis, stating, “This is a matter concerning the interests of 140 crore countrymen and there is no place for self-serving politics.” He also appealed to citizens to rely only on official government information and avoid misinformation.

He reflected on recent global hardships, saying, “All of us remember that the entire world faced myriad problems for a long time on account of COVID. Indeed, all of us had expected that after emerging from the Corona crisis, the world would move forward on the path of renewed progress. However, situations of war and conflict have continuously kept arising in different parts of the world.”

Beyond global affairs, Modi highlighted community-driven initiatives in India. He praised water conservation efforts, including rainwater harvesting, pond rejuvenation, and soak pit creation, and noted the Naga community’s blend of tradition with modern education through the Morung system. He also acknowledged climate action, individual contributions, and national achievements in sports, science, and social work.

Expressing confidence in India’s resilience, Modi concluded, “Just as we have overcome past crises with the strength of our 140 crore countrymen; this time too, we will together emerge victorious from this difficult situation.”