Day before deadline, Chhattisgarh declares 'victory' against left-wing extremism

RAIPUR: On the eve of the March 31 deadline to wipe-out the left-wing extremism (LWE), the ruling BJP affirmed that there is no armed Maoist presence in Chhattisgarh anymore.
State deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, while talking to TNIE hailed the strategic success over LWE, citing that around 75 percent of the country’s Maoist strength was concentrated in the state.
To ensure the gains against CPI (Maoist) are permanent, Central forces will only begin a phased withdrawal a year after the region is declared clear. “We have developed comprehensive, adept plans to address any lingering vulnerabilities and eliminate any threat of a resurgence,” he said.
The home minister dismissed the concern that the elimination of Maoists is a precursor to corporate exploitation as a “misleading and unfounded narrative”.
He stated that the CM Vishnu Deo Sai has explicitly clarified in the Assembly that no such plan exists and the sanctity of "Jal-Jungle-Jameen" (Water-Forest-Land) remains with the native tribal population. “Our strategic focus is not on expanding industrial monopolies, but on fostering tribal-led economic growth,” he elucidated.
“Regardless of the setting—urban or rural—no ideology other than the Indian Constitution will be allowed to prevail in this country. Using any doctrine as a pretext for carrying weapons, spreading terror, or engaging in killings is absolutely unacceptable,” Sharma asserted.
Maoists remained a national issue and the Centre every year discusses with the state (any government) over sharing of expenses over deployment of forces.
On hundreds of security camps established in Bastar and some in other affected areas of the state, Sharma informed over 350 camps presently existing and in future they can be utilised as an agent of change and integrated development centres.
“Various economic activities can be carried out like a set-up for collection, processing and marketing of minor forest produce. Besides, they can also be turned as schools, venues for panchayats, anganwadi centres, centres for welfare activities empowering local populations,” he added.
On the Congress party’s stance on the mission to eliminate Maoists, he alleged that their actions simply don’t match their rhetoric as the opposition confuses on finding fault with the armed forces and the ruling regime instead of supporting the larger cause.
He interpreted that there is a distinct contrast between the insurgency in Chhattisgarh and those in regions like Jammu & Kashmir or the North-East. While militants in other regions may require a more complex, long-term vetting process before they can be integrated into sensitive roles, the situation in Bastar is unique.
"The misguided youths who joined CPI (Maoist) in Bastar, within a month of rehabilitation, can be taken for security related tasks as reliability and a "dependable frame of mind" rooted in their local culture," Sharma stated.