Day before deadline, Chhattisgarh declares 'victory' against left-wing extremism

RAIPUR: On the eve of the March 31 deadline to wipe-out the left-wing extremism (LWE), the ruling BJP affirmed that there is no armed Maoist presence in Chhattisgarh anymore.

State deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, while talking to TNIE hailed the strategic success over LWE, citing that around 75 percent of the country’s Maoist strength was concentrated in the state.

To ensure the gains against CPI (Maoist) are permanent, Central forces will only begin a phased withdrawal a year after the region is declared clear. “We have developed comprehensive, adept plans to address any lingering vulnerabilities and eliminate any threat of a resurgence,” he said.

The home minister dismissed the concern that the elimination of Maoists is a precursor to corporate exploitation as a “misleading and unfounded narrative”.

He stated that the CM Vishnu Deo Sai has explicitly clarified in the Assembly that no such plan exists and the sanctity of "Jal-Jungle-Jameen" (Water-Forest-Land) remains with the native tribal population. “Our strategic focus is not on expanding industrial monopolies, but on fostering tribal-led economic growth,” he elucidated.

“Regardless of the setting—urban or rural—no ideology other than the Indian Constitution will be allowed to prevail in this country. Using any doctrine as a pretext for carrying weapons, spreading terror, or engaging in killings is absolutely unacceptable,” Sharma asserted.