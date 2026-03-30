Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026 gives 'unfettered' power without safeguards: CPM

NEW DELHI: Conveying “deep concern” over “unfettered” power to ‘Designated Authority’ proposed under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the draft legislation.

CPM general secretary MA Baby, in his letter to Modi, said that the proposed amendments cross the threshold from reasonable regulation to excessive control, enabling executive overreach.

“We are compelled to register our strongest objections to the provisions contained in this Bill. We demand, in the interest of constitutional morality and democratic principles, that the government immediately rescind this legislation,” Baby’s letter read.

The Left party leader stated that the creation of a powerful ‘Designated Authority’ empowered to take over, manage, and dispose of assets created out of foreign funds by NGOs-- whose registration has been suspended, canceled, or not renewed-- is an extreme provision that threatens the very existence of civil society organisations.

He said that the proposed blanket takeover makes no provision for the protection of locally sourced assets.

“Granting the executive the power to permanently vest such assets, without adequate judicial oversight amounts to a punitive measure that goes far beyond the scope of regulatory oversight,” Baby also wrote.