Jharkhand HC takes Suo-moto cognisance of minor rape, murder case

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took Suo-moto cognisance of the brutal rape and murder of a minor in Hazaribagh.

During the hearing, the court directed the state Home Secretary, Director General of Police and the Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police to submit their responses. The court also raised serious questions over the delay in arresting the accused and instructed authorities to ensure adequate security for the victim’s family.

Earlier, Advocate Hemant Shikarwar brought the matter to the court’s attention, citing media reports and describing the incident as comparable to the Delhi ‘Nirbhaya’ case stating that the perpetrators had crossed all limits of brutality.

Calling the crime a heinous act that shames humanity, the court sought a detailed status report on the investigation from the Hazaribagh SP, who joined the proceedings virtually.

The SP informed the court that police teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and gathered vital evidence with the assistance of a forensic team and dog squad. He further stated that, on the directions of DGP Tadasha Mishra, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and is actively probing the case. The SP also assured the court that the accused will be identified and arrested soon.

However, the court observed that the failure to arrest the culprits even six days after the incident was a matter of serious concern.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of Ram Navami, when a Mangala Shobhayatra was being held in the village. The minor girl had gone to watch the procession but did not return home. After an overnight search, her mutilated body was recovered from the bushes near the village the next day.