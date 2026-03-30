NDA, Congress spar in Lok Sabha over Centre's push to eliminate Naxalism

NEW DELHI: BJP and NDA members in the Lok Sabha on Monday launched a scathing attack on the previous UPA government, accusing it of failing to contain Naxalism, while the Congress said it made several efforts to curb left-wing extremism and lost several of its top leaders to red terrorism.

Initiating the discussion on "efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)", Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde said under BJP rule, the "red corridor" has shrunk significantly and has been replaced by a growth corridor.

He said had the earlier governments timely intervened, the situation would have been different.

He alleged that it happened because the government was not 'mazboot' (strong) but 'majboor' (helpless).

"A lack of political will to fight naxalism and policy paralysis were your (Congress) shortcomings. Efforts were on to weaken the country from inside; foreign conspiracies were working, and Congress compromised with national security when it was in power," he said.

Citing data, Shinde claimed that last year, 317 Naxalites were killed, 862 were arrested, and 1,900 of them surrendered.

"In 2024 and 25, at least 28 Naxal leaders were killed, including six members of the central committee. In 2026 so far, 630 cadres have shunned the path of violence and these statistics show that we have covered the distance from bullet to ballot," he said.

TDP MP Byreddy Shabari told the House that she lost her family to left-wing extremism (LWE).

"There were highest number of Naxal attacks during the Congress rule, but thanks to the policy of PM Narendra Modi and relentless efforts by Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism is now on its way out," she said.

Saptagiri Ulaka of Congress hit back, saying that the UPA government had launched Operation Green Hunt and had created the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) to deal with the Naxal threat.