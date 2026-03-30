Suspended Jharkhand IAS officer Vinay Chaubey gets default bail in disproportionate assets case

RANCHI: In a major relief to suspended IAS officer Vinay Chaubey, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case. Chaubey was granted relief as the chargesheet was not filed within the stipulated time.

The court accepted his plea seeking default bail. The ACB had taken him into judicial custody on January 28. The investigating agency was required to file the chargesheet by March 29, but failed to do so.

The ACB had registered FIR against IAS officer Vinay Chaubey and seven other accused persons, including his relatives and close associate, Vinay Singh. The FIR alleges large-scale corruption, fraudulent transactions and amassing disproportionate assets through family members and associates.

Besides Vinay Chaubey, his wife Swapna Sanchita, Vinay Singh, a trusted friend and investor in illegal assets, and his wife Snigdha Singh have been named as accused in the FIR. Vinay Chaubey's brother-in-law, Shipij Trivedi, his wife, Priyanka Trivedi and Chaubey's father-in-law, SN Trivedi, have also been named in the FIR as accused persons.