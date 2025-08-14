Jharkhand liquor scam: Jharkhand HC denies bail to IAS officer Vinay Chaubey

RANCHI: In yet another setback for IAS Vinay Kumar Chaubey, the Jharkhand High Court denied him bail in the Jharkhand liquor scam case on Thursday. In his bail application, Chaubey had challenged the FIR filed against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and his subsequent arrest, urging the court to quash the charges and all punitive action.

The ACB had summoned Chaubey on May 20 for questioning in connection with the liquor scam. He was arrested following the interrogation. The ACB has accused Vinay Chaubey of collaborating with the Chhattisgarh liquor syndicate to formulate a new liquor policy in Jharkhand, causing financial loss to the state government.

The new liquor policy was implemented in Jharkhand on March 31, 2022, and Chaubey was the secretary of the excise department at that time.

He is currently in judicial custody, and given the serious allegations levelled by the state government, he has been suspended from service. On Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau made Vinay Chaubey an accused in the Hazaribagh land scam case.