Jharkhand liquor scam: Arrested IAS officer Vinay Chaubey and Joint Excise Commissioner Gajendra Singh suspended

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Thursday suspended IAS officer Vinay Chaubey and Joint Excise Commissioner Gajendra Singh following their arrest in the alleged liquor scam. The suspension order, issued by the Department of Personnel, takes effect from May 20—the day both officials were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

After an interrogation for nearly six hours, the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Chaubey in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Jharkhand. Singh was also arrested on the same day.

Both Chaubey and Singh were taken into custody and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

According to ACB officials, both officers are accused of misusing their official positions and causing significant financial losses to the state exchequer. Preliminary findings suggest irregularities in the management of excise operations, prompting a wider probe into the state’s liquor distribution and licensing system.

As per government service rules, any official held in custody for over 48 hours is liable to be suspended from service, a provision invoked in this case.