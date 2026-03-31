MHA employs AI tools for dark web monitoring

NEW DELHI: In its submission to the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it has been leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) as “a critical enabler” to enhance India’s internal security architecture, as this helps the agencies to undertake real-time surveillance and predictive policing as well as behavioural analysis and crime pattern recognition.

The parliamentary panel, which tabled the report in Lok Sabha on Monday, said that the MHA had informed that it was applying AI tools to add more teeth to the law enforcement agencies’ existing capabilities, especially in the field of cybercrime and financial fraud prevention, as well as what is expected in the future in this direction. This also helps the law enforcement agencies in faster and more informed decision-making, it added.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has established a data analysis lab to leverage AI and machine learning (ML) for complaint analysis and knowledge sharing. “It organised the CyberGuard AI Hackathon to develop models for automatic classification of cybercrime complaints, improving efficiency on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal,” the MHA informed.

The MHA also informed the parliamentary panel that plans “are underway to introduce AI-assisted complaint registration for the 1930 helpline, enhancing user experience”, as collaborations with IIT Bombay and RBI Innovation Hub aim to assign suspect scores to mule accounts and financial transactions by proactively flagging fraud.