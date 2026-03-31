'Ranted for 90 minutes without using favourite abuse’: Congress dig at Shah

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he accomplished a miracle in the Lok Sabha when he "raved and ranted for 90 minutes" without once using his favourite word of abuse.

The opposition party’s dig came a day after Shah declared that the country has become free from Naxals, with the apex body of the Maoists and their central structure almost completely dismantled. He also accused the Congress of doing "nothing" to end the long spell of violence perpetrated by the ultras.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on ‘Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)’, Shah further alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been seen multiple times in public with sympathisers of Naxals and had even posted videos "sympathetic" to the Maoists on his social media handle.