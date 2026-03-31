SC to hear on Thursday PIL to establish Revenue Judicial Service Cadre for adjudication of land disputes

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking a direction to establish a Revenue Judicial Service Cadre for adjudication of the land disputes cases.

As per the causelist uploaded in the top court, the plea is scheduled to be taken up for hearing on April 2.

The petitioner, Upadhyay in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the apex court, sought a direction to the Centre and States to establish a Revenue Judicial Service Cadre for adjudication of the land disputes in spirit of the judgement of the Allahabad High Court in Chandra Bhan against Deputy Director of Consolidation case.

He further sought the SC's direction to the Centre & States to prescribe minimum Legal Qualification and Judicial Training Module in consultation with the High Court for Consolidation/Revenue Officers adjudicating the Title, Succession, Inheritance, Possession and other Property Rights.

"Direct & declare that the adjuducation of title, succession, inheritance, possession and other property rights by the public servants without formal legal education and judicial training is legally impermissible. The top court should also direct and declare that the adjudication of the title, succession, inheritance, possession and other property rights shall be supervised and monitored by the respective State High Court also," Upadhyay said in his PIL.