Security for NC office in Srinagar withdrawn fortnight after assassination attempt on party chief

SRINAGAR: A fortnight after assassination attempt on National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, the security of ruling NC office in Srinagar has been withdrawn.
J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather remarked that, “If people raising the flag of country are not safe, then unfortunately the flag will not be safe.”
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told reporters outside the Assembly complex in Jammu that security of the party's office at Nawai-Subh complex in Srinagar has been removed.
Terming the decision surprising, he said security withdrawal has taken place just days after the attack on Farooq Abdullah, which had raised widespread concern.
The CM said, as has been rightly pointed out by his colleague, Abdullah visits the Srinagar office two to three times a week, and “you have completely removed the security of that office. What is the compulsion and what is the reason for removal of security. If we come to know from the administration, it would be good.”
The issue also echoed in the Assembly, where the ruling and opposition MLAs flagged it as a serious matter.
NC MLA Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said in the prevailing security scenario, reducing protection was a cause for concern. “Instead of strengthening security, they have withdrawn the security of NC office.”
“I would request those responsible for security to review the decision and provide the security where it is needed. They should seriously consider the issues raised by the MLAs and review the security,” added the Speaker.
Another NC MLA Nazir Ahmed Gurezi said after the party MLAs raised the issue of withdrawal of security to MLAs in the house yesterday, the security of NC office in Srinagar was withdrawn.
He warned that if anything untoward happens in the NC office or if there is any attack or killing in the office, the Lt Governor would be solely responsible for it.
Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said the risk was to every life and every party runs the risk.
“The security is given from the state exchequer as J&K is a welfare state and there is commitment to protect life,” he said.
BJP MLA Surjit Singh Slathia said withdrawing security was the concern of everybody across party lines and should be reviewed.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather expressed strong concern, stating that the message from the House was “loud and clear” that “if you don’t want to provide security then declare J&K as risk free-state and none needs security.” “There should be clear norms, not pick-and-choose policies.”
Referring to assassination attempt on Abdullah, he said, “Recently our leader was attacked and he escaped miraculously and everybody condemned it.”
“Immediately after the attack, security from the NC office was withdrawn. What kind of message are you giving,” he said. “If even after assassination attempt, you feel there is no threat to his life, I don't think it is proper. You cannot sell it.”
“We raise the flag of the country here. People raising the flag should be safe. If the people raising the flag are not safe, then unfortunately the flag will not be safe,” Speaker said.