Security for NC office in Srinagar withdrawn fortnight after assassination attempt on party chief

SRINAGAR: A fortnight after assassination attempt on National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, the security of ruling NC office in Srinagar has been withdrawn.

J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather remarked that, “If people raising the flag of country are not safe, then unfortunately the flag will not be safe.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told reporters outside the Assembly complex in Jammu that security of the party's office at Nawai-Subh complex in Srinagar has been removed.

Terming the decision surprising, he said security withdrawal has taken place just days after the attack on Farooq Abdullah, which had raised widespread concern.

The CM said, as has been rightly pointed out by his colleague, Abdullah visits the Srinagar office two to three times a week, and “you have completely removed the security of that office. What is the compulsion and what is the reason for removal of security. If we come to know from the administration, it would be good.”

The issue also echoed in the Assembly, where the ruling and opposition MLAs flagged it as a serious matter.

NC MLA Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said in the prevailing security scenario, reducing protection was a cause for concern. “Instead of strengthening security, they have withdrawn the security of NC office.”

“I would request those responsible for security to review the decision and provide the security where it is needed. They should seriously consider the issues raised by the MLAs and review the security,” added the Speaker.