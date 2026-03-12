Farooq Abdullah recalls moments after gunshots, suspect says he 'wanted to kill him for 20 years'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had a narrow escape after a gunman opened fire at him in Jammu on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when Abdullah was leaving a wedding function. The suspect, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, reportedly approached Abdullah from behind with a pistol and managed to fire one shot before security personnel overpowered him.

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was also present during the incident. Both leaders escaped unhurt. Abdullah later said, “I am fine, God has saved me.” The accused has been taken into custody, and the attack has raised serious concerns about security for the Z+ protectee.