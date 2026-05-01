AAP government moves Confidence Motion in Punjab Assembly, asserts party's strength

Days after seven of the party's Rajya Sabha MPs defected to the BJP, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, on Friday moved a Confidence Motion during the special session of the Assembly.

The motion was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is strong and expanidng.

There are rumours that AAP will be finished and its MLAs would switch sides, and such rumours create an illusion in people's minds, CM Mann said in the House while moving the motion.

"The party is strong. From Jammu and Kashmir to Goa, the party has a presence. In J&K's Doda, we have an MLA. Our government in Punjab is running successfully. In Delhi, we are in the opposition. We have five MLAs in Gujarat, two in Goa.

"Besides, AAP has its mayors, councillors, sarpanches at various places, the party has a national presence," Mann said.