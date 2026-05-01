HAL appoints Ravi Kota, popularly known as 'LCA man', as its Chairman and Managing Director

NEW DELHI: State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday appointed Ravi Kota as its 22nd Chairman and Managing Director, following the retirement of Dr D.K. Sunil.

Ravi Kota is widely known as HAL’s “LCA man” for his long association with the Tejas programme.

Kota was selected by the Public Enterprises Selection Board from a pool of eight candidates, including six internal HAL executives, before receiving Cabinet approval.

A mechanical engineering graduate with management training from IIM Ahmedabad and IAS Toulouse in France, Kota brings more than three decades of experience within HAL’s manufacturing and corporate structure.

He is widely known within defence and aerospace circles for his long association with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme. Earlier, Kota served as General Manager of HAL’s LCA division, where he was closely involved in production planning, programme execution and the operationalisation of the Tejas fleet for the Indian Air Force (IAF).