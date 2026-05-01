Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in defamation row

The court also made it clear that the reference of the documents and the material made hereinabove is only for the purpose of consideration of grant of anticipatory bail and it has nothing to do with the merits of the criminal case. Therefore, the competent Court shall not be influenced by those observations and shall proceed in the matter in accordance with law.

The apex court in its order said, it was of the view that the allegations and counter allegations have been made by the Appellant as well as by the husband of the complainant. The Solicitor General has not defended any of such statements during the course of hearing, nor is the veracity of the same questioned.

It was noted that at this stage, we are cognizant of the fact that personal liberty of an individual enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be put to jeopardy lightly. But at the same time, we are also of the view that for any offences as alleged in the FIR, the investigation should be completed with integrity and in full swing with co-operation of the Appellant.

During the submission in Thursday, Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Khera, told the Court that there is no necessity to arrest him and that his statements will at the most attract only the offence of defamation and not other offences of forgery and public mischief invoked by the Assam Police.

Khera added that the FIR was registered to "satisfy ulterior motive/political vendetta of the complainant", who is the wife of the Assam Chief Minister.

Singhvi underscored said that Khera is not a flight risk and there is no necessity to arrest him.

"The issue is why is it necessary to humiliate by a custodial arrest. The investigating officer says non bailable arrest warrant is required because he is absconding, could tamper with evidence, has political influence etc. Every possible section has been thrown in," Singhvi argued.

However, the Assam Police maintained that Khera had paraded forged documents including passports to make false claims and hence, his custody would be necessary to ascertain who his accomplices were and whether there are foreign elements involved.

The Gauhati High Court had on April 24 rejected Khera's plea for anticipatory bail in the case registered against him by the Crime Branch of Assam Police in Guwahati.

Following which, Khera moved the apex court.

Rinki has registered the First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- against Khera -- of alleged defamation, forgery and criminal conspiracy following his recent claims at a press conference that she holds multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets abroad.

Following the FIR was registered, the Assam Police had visited Khera's residence in Delhi on April 7 but he was not present there.