BJP accuses AAP chief Kejriwal of 'vendetta politics' after MP Sandeep Pathak booked

NEW DELHI: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of 'vendetta politics' after Punjab Police booked Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently defected to the BJP from AAP.

In an X post, Poonawalla claimed that Kejriwal is misusing the Punjab Police to settle political scores, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has become a party to it.

"Two FIRs have been filed against Sandeep Pathak, who until recently was in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary (organisation). What is baffling is the shameless, brazen vendetta politics being pursued by Arvind Kejriwal, with Bhagwant Mann complicit in it," Poonawalla said.

"It is clear this has been done out of vendetta politics by Kejriwal, who is extremely vengeful and vindictive, and misuses the Punjab Police to pursue such political vendetta," he alleged.

Questioning the timing of the FIRs, Poonawalla said, "If these cases existed from the beginning, why were FIRs not filed earlier? If he was corrupt, why was he kept in the party for so long, especially when he was the general secretary (organisation)? Has any new material surfaced in the last few days, or has the alleged corruption occurred only now?"

He alleged that Kejriwal has an "old habit" of targeting political opponents and dissenters.

"We have seen how he has used the police against rivals, including Congress leaders. This is his old habit," Poonawalla said, referring to the withdrawal of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's security.