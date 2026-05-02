Punjab Police book RS MP Sandeep Pathak under non-bailable charges after AAP exit

Punjab Police have registered two FIRs under non-bailable sections against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak in separate districts, days after his defection from AAP to BJP, sources said on Saturday.

The details of the cases have not been disclosed.

The development comes shortly after Pathak was among seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who quit the party on April 24 and later merged with the BJP.

The move significantly reduced AAP’s strength in the Upper House, with C P Radhakrishnan formally accepting the merger.

The timing of the FIRs has drawn sharp political reactions, with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal alleging “political vendetta” by the state government.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leadership of using the police to target opponents.

In a post on X, he said the registration of non-bailable cases soon after Pathak joined the BJP exposed a pattern of intimidation, calling it “politics of fear, panic and vendetta”.

Echoing similar concerns, SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia alleged selective targeting of leaders who part ways with the AAP. He questioned why action was initiated only after Pathak switched allegiance, despite his earlier proximity to party leadership.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)