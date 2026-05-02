Bodies of children killed in Manipur bomb attack handed over to family

IMPHAL: The mortal remains of two children, who were killed in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district in April, were handed over to family members on Saturday, officials said.

The bodies of the five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were kept in the morgue for 25 days, as the family members had refused to accept the mortal remains, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to book at the earliest.

On April 25, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh had appealed to the family members of the children to accept the bodies.

Singh had also said that all efforts were underway to find the culprits.

The two children were killed in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on April 7.

Their bodies were kept in the morgue at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

The incident had triggered widespread violent protests in the five valley districts of Manipur, and the case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

Hundreds of people lined up along the way to Tronglaobi to offer floral tributes, as the mortal remains were taken for the last rites in an open vehicle earlier in the day.