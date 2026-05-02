Samajwadi Party MLAs seek funds similar to what BJP lawmakers get for development works in constituencies

LUCKNOW: With UP Assembly polls inching closer, the concern about the work done by MLAs in their respective constituencies during the last five years is gaining ground among the political parties.
The Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, wrote to CM Yogi Adityanath alleging unequal allocation of funds between MLAs of the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties under the state government’s Twarit Arthik Vikas Yojana (Accelerated Economic Development Plan).
Pandey, in the letter dated April 29, said that while MLAs from the ruling party were allocated up to Rs 5 crore each for road construction works, those from the Opposition parties received only Rs 1 crore each.
Pandey called the allocations unfair and added that only equal attention to all constituencies could bring about balanced development.
“The state cannot develop if only constituencies of one party are prioritised,” he wrote.
Urging the CM to ensure equal allocation in the state’s interest, the Leader of Opposition sought equal funds for the opposition MLAs in what he termed as in the interest of the entire state.
As per the sources, under 'discretionary' development schemes, allocations often depend on administrative approvals, project size, and recommendations at the district level.
However, the Opposition leaders claim the current gap has limited their ability to carry out even basic infrastructural work, with smaller allocations translating into only a few minor road projects in their constituencies.
Sharing the details with media persons, Pandey said that, though being a discretionary fund, there was a big gap in the projects approved for Opposition lawmakers and ruling party lawmakers.
He claimed to have received Rs 2.95 crore by virtue of being the Leader of the Opposition.
“That is not the case with the rest of the opposition MLAs,” he stated.
A few other SP MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that all MLAs must be treated equally. Ragini Sonkar, SP MLA from Machhlishahr, claimed that she got only Rs 65 lakh for the development of her constituency.
Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader dismissed the allegations of disparity, highlighting that the funds were 'discretionary' and allocated based on the requirement.