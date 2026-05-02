Samajwadi Party MLAs seek funds similar to what BJP lawmakers get for development works in constituencies

LUCKNOW: With UP Assembly polls inching closer, the concern about the work done by MLAs in their respective constituencies during the last five years is gaining ground among the political parties.

The Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, wrote to CM Yogi Adityanath alleging unequal allocation of funds between MLAs of the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties under the state government’s Twarit Arthik Vikas Yojana (Accelerated Economic Development Plan).

Pandey, in the letter dated April 29, said that while MLAs from the ruling party were allocated up to Rs 5 crore each for road construction works, those from the Opposition parties received only Rs 1 crore each.

Pandey called the allocations unfair and added that only equal attention to all constituencies could bring about balanced development.

“The state cannot develop if only constituencies of one party are prioritised,” he wrote.

Urging the CM to ensure equal allocation in the state’s interest, the Leader of Opposition sought equal funds for the opposition MLAs in what he termed as in the interest of the entire state.