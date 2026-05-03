Man kills wife, four children, attempts suicide in Haryana's Wazirpur; probe on

GURUGRAM: A man allegedly killed his wife and four children before attempting suicide at their home in Wazirpur village, police said on Sunday, with the woman and children declared dead at a hospital.

The accused, identified as Nazim, a native of Uttar Pradesh who runs a hair salon, was found with slit wrists and is undergoing treatment. His wife Nazma (35) and their children, Iqra (14), Shifa (11), Aaram (9) and Khatija (6), were pronounced dead by doctors.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when Nazim’s brother returned home around 9.30 pm and found the family lying unconscious on the first floor. He rushed them to a hospital, where the deaths were confirmed.

Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be determined, with investigators probing whether the victims were poisoned or strangled.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Naveen Sharma said Nazim told police that the family “did not wish to live,” adding that all angles are being examined. The bodies have been sent to a mortuary for further examination.