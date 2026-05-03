Neither justified nor based on facts: India rebuts Nepal’s objection to Manasarovar Yatra route

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday pushed back against Nepal’s claims over the use of Lipulekh Pass for the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and said that its position on the route and the broader boundary question remains “consistent and clear,” even as Kathmandu formally protested the pilgrimage plan.

Responding to remarks by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said, “India’s position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development.”

The spokesperson also rejected Nepal’s territorial claims, stating, “As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”