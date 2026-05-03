Neither justified nor based on facts: India rebuts Nepal’s objection to Manasarovar Yatra route

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday pushed back against Nepal’s claims over the use of Lipulekh Pass for the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and said that its position on the route and the broader boundary question remains “consistent and clear,” even as Kathmandu formally protested the pilgrimage plan.
Responding to remarks by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said, “India’s position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development.”
The spokesperson also rejected Nepal’s territorial claims, stating, “As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”
Reiterating New Delhi’s stance, the spokesperson said “India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.”
The response came hours after Nepal’s Foreign Ministry objected to India and China’s plans to conduct the 2026 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass, a high-altitude Himalayan corridor that Kathmandu claims lies within its territory. In a statement issued in Kathmandu, Nepal said it had not been consulted and described the move as unacceptable.
Nepal maintained that the Lipulekh region is an “integral part” of its sovereign territory and urged both neighbouring countries to refrain from carrying out any activities there, including religious pilgrimages, infrastructure development, or border trade, without its consent. The ministry added that concerns had been formally conveyed to both India and China through diplomatic channels.
The dispute comes amid preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage season, which India recently announced would take place between June and August in coordination with Beijing. According to the plan, around 1,000 pilgrims will travel in batches using two routes, one via Nathu La Pass in Sikkim and the other through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand. Registrations for the pilgrimage have already opened.
Kathmandu’s statement also said that it had raised the matter with Beijing, describing China as a “friendly country,” while reiterating its claim over Lipulekh.