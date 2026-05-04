Assembly polls signal major political shifts as left faces historic setback

Since the 1980s, Kerala has traditionally alternated power between the Left Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) every five years, until the 2021 election. Pinarayi Vijayan broke this trend by taking oath for a second consecutive term in 2021. The CPM-led Left Front rose to power in West Bengal in 1977, beginning a historic electoral journey during which it ruled the state uninterruptedly for 34 years. Until 2000, Jyoti Basu remained at the helm, after which Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee took over and served as Chief Minister for 11 years.

Under the leadership of Nripen Chakraborty, the CPM-led Left Front first won the 1977 Assembly elections in Tripura and retained power in the subsequent elections. Although it lost power for one term, the CPM’s Dasarath Deb was sworn in as Chief Minister in 1993. Thereafter, the Left coalition won five consecutive elections. From 1998, Manik Sarkar served as Chief Minister of Tripura for 20 years, making him the longest-serving head of government in the state.

With the fall of the Left government in Kerala, coupled with a string of losses in West Bengal and Tripura over the decades, the CPM’s popularity appears to have reached a low point. Left politics, already in decline, has now hit an unprecedented milestone with the ousting of the LDF government in Kerala.

CPM General Secretary M. A. Baby termed the defeat a “serious setback” for the LDF and said the party would introspect on the reasons behind it.