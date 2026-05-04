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BJP's Daochier Imchen leads by 1,599 votes in Koridang Assembly constituency bypoll

Elaborate security measures, including multi-layer deployment of personnel and CCTV surveillance, have been put in place, keeping in view earlier incidents of poll-related violence.
The bypoll witnessed a strong voter turnout of 82.21 per cent on April 9, with 18,400 of the 22,382 electors exercising their franchise across 30 polling stations.
The bypoll witnessed a strong voter turnout of 82.21 per cent on April 9, with 18,400 of the 22,382 electors exercising their franchise across 30 polling stations.(File Photo)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

BJP candidate Daochier Imchen was ahead of NPP rival I Abenjan by 1,599 votes after two rounds of counting in the Koridang Assembly bypoll in Mokokchung district on Monday.

Imchen secured 4,554 votes, while Abenjan polled 2,955 votes. One more round of counting is scheduled.

Counting began at 8 am at the deputy commissioner’s office under tight security, with multi-layer deployment and CCTV surveillance in place in view of past poll-related incidents.

Six candidates are in the fray, including Congress nominee T Chalukumba Ao and three Independents. Imchen is also the consensus candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen in November last year.

Polling held on April 9 recorded a turnout of 82.21 per cent, with 18,400 of 22,382 electors voting across 30 polling stations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Nagaland
Koridang Bypoll